Cycling 1,000 miles on a 'Boris bike'

Video

We're used to only seeing them in London, but this 'Boris bike' is tackling something a bit longer.

Santander Cycles can be rented for short, urban journeys, but a man from Dorset is riding one on a 1,000-mile charity journey.

Baz Bignall, 26, from Bournemouth, is cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital who treated him for Crohn's disease.

He's even taken the bike through 70mph winds during Storm Ali earlier this month.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore