Diving the D-Day Valentine tanks
Divers explore Studland Bay's sunken D-Day tanks

Divers are mapping the history of the Valentine tanks that sank off Dorset during D-Day training.

Isle of Purbeck Sub-Aqua Club's (IPSAC) Valentine 75 project in Studland Bay will culminate in an exhibition in 2019.

  • 11 Oct 2018
