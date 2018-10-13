'Swimming changed my life'

Video

After battling bouts of depression, Maria Parker-Harris said her life was changed with one simple and effective way of tackling her feelings... swimming.

While the pastime may not work for everyone, figures from a recent YouGov survey showed 1.4 million people said they had found that it relieves symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Mrs Parker-Harris, from Bournemouth, struggled with depression while trying to fall pregnant and took on the Aspire Channel Swim Challenge.

She said as her mental and physical health improved she became pregnant and now has three-month-old daughter Lily.