Finding peace before you die

When Nicky and Eva's 87-year-old nan was admitted to hospital the whole family received the support of volunteers who helped them find peace with death.

There are 160 volunteers at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset who work as part of the end-of-life team.

They spend time with patients so they aren't alone in the ward and allow relatives the time to be able to work and look after their own families.

They've been speaking to the BBC as part of Radio 2's Faith in the World Week which this year has the theme of 'peacemakers'.