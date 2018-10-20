Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dave Gorman: 'Why I've given up London for Bournemouth'
He's a comedian known for his rather geeky affection for statistics and his love of London.
But even comedians can change and Dave Gorman has left the capital to pursue his new love... Bournemouth.
The star of such shows as "Are You Dave Gorman?" and "Modern Life Is Goodish" has fallen head over heels for the south coast.
And in his new show he's using some of his famous "Power Point Presentations" to explain why. This is his love letter to the Dorset town.
-
20 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-45890142/dave-gorman-why-i-ve-given-up-london-for-bournemouthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window