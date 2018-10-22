Media player
Horse rescued from Dorset swimming pool
Firefighters have rescued a horse after it fell into a swimming pool in Dorset.
A team of animal rescue specialists set up strops and ropes to haul the 26-year-old mare from the water in Sherborne after it was sedated by a vet.
The horse suffered minor cuts and grazes and was last seen happily back in its field.
22 Oct 2018
