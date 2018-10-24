Video

Naree the chimpanzee, a victim of the illegal wildlife trade, has been safely rehomed at the UK rescue centre Monkey World.

She was smuggled into Thailand and made to perform in a circus, pulling an orangutan and a tiger around the ring in a rickshaw.

Her previous mistreatment means Naree cannot be released back into the wild. However, the move to Monkey World will allow her to live among her own kind again.

Dr Alison Cronin, director of Monkey World, first met Naree in 2003 but lost contact with her when she was seized by Thai authorities.