Mary Shelley app celebrates Frankenstein
An app is revealing stories about the graveyard where Frankenstein author Mary Shelley is buried.

The Shelley's Heart app, which accompany's a stage show of the same name, has been developed for Bournemouth's Shelley Frankenstein Festival.

The event celebrates the 200th anniversary of when the novel was first published.

  • 31 Oct 2018
