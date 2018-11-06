Media player
Gaia Pope's twin sister calls for justice
The twin of a Gaia Pope who was found dead 11 days after she went missing says she wants justice for her sister.
Maya Pope-Sutherland says the family is still waiting for answers a year after the 19-year-old went missing from Swanage in November 2017. Her body was found near the Dorset coast path following an 11-day search.
Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of her disappearance, the family have also started a community art project for people to create and donate artwork to honour Gaia's memory.
06 Nov 2018
