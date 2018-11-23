The 'UK's first' Upside Down House
Video

The Upside Down House arrives in Bournemouth

A house that sits on its roof - while all the furniture is stuck to the "ceiling" - has opened in Bournemouth.

The attraction, called "the UK's first upside down house", allows people to walk around it, feeling like they are upside down.

Tom Dirse, who is behind the project, said he hoped to find a more permanent home for the installation and expand it to other cities.

