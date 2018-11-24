Media player
Bournemouth's Christmas Wonderland has a million light bulbs
A Christmas light trail featuring more than 100 trees and a million light bulbs has opened.
Christmas Tree Wonderland in Bournemouth features a central tree that stands at 60ft, the same height as the Angel of the North and decorated with 30,000 LED lights.
Video journalist: Emily Ford
