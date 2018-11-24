The 'million' light bubs of Christmas
A Christmas light trail featuring more than 100 trees and a million light bulbs has opened.

Christmas Tree Wonderland in Bournemouth features a central tree that stands at 60ft, the same height as the Angel of the North and decorated with 30,000 LED lights.

Video journalist: Emily Ford

