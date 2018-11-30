Video

A recording of a four-year-old calling 999 when her mum was taken ill at home has been released.

Kaitlyn Wright from Askerswell, Dorset, was at home with her mother Charlene who began having a seizure.

South Western Ambulance Service has praised her actions in talking to the call handler and explaining her mum's condition.

Paramedics were dispatched during the call and Mrs Wright recovered.