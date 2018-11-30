Media player
Recording of a four-year-old girl's 999 call released
A recording of a four-year-old calling 999 when her mum was taken ill at home has been released.
Kaitlyn Wright from Askerswell, Dorset, was at home with her mother Charlene who began having a seizure.
South Western Ambulance Service has praised her actions in talking to the call handler and explaining her mum's condition.
Paramedics were dispatched during the call and Mrs Wright recovered.
30 Nov 2018
