Four-year-old makes 999 emergency call
Recording of a four-year-old girl's 999 call released

A recording of a four-year-old calling 999 when her mum was taken ill at home has been released.

Kaitlyn Wright from Askerswell, Dorset, was at home with her mother Charlene who began having a seizure.

South Western Ambulance Service has praised her actions in talking to the call handler and explaining her mum's condition.

Paramedics were dispatched during the call and Mrs Wright recovered.

  • 30 Nov 2018
