Girl,4, saves mum's life with 999 call

A four-year-old girl has saved her mum's life by calling 999 when it was just the two of them at home.

Kaitlyn Wright rang an ambulance while her mother Charlene, who has fibromyalgia, was having multiple fits. Charlene's condition means she is in constant pain and can have up to 40 seizures a week.

Kaitlyn told the call handler it was just her in their house in Askerswell, Dorset "and a dog and a kitten".

Paramedics were dispatched and Mrs Wright recovered.