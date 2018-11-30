'Mummy's having a fit'

Media player
Four year old saves mum's life by calling 999
Four-year-old Kaitlyn dialled 999 while it was just her and mum Charlene in the house.
Charlene suffers from fibromyalgia. Her condition means she is in constant pain and can have up to 40 seizures a week.
30 Nov 2018
