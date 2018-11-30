'Mummy's having a fit'

Video

Four-year-old Kaitlyn dialled 999 while it was just her and mum Charlene in the house.

Charlene suffers from fibromyalgia. Her condition means she is in constant pain and can have up to 40 seizures a week.

