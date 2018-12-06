Video

After 53 years, Sheila Lloyd found out a huge family secret.

Her father was actually an American GI who was stationed in Portland, Dorset, ahead of D-Day. He was seriously injured during the Normandy Landings and returned to the US to recover, never coming back to England.

Sheila's mother thought he had died and went on to marry someone else, never telling her daughter who her father was.

Angelo Decicco never knew about his daughter back in Dorset and Sheila only found out the secret when she asked her aunt about her birth certificate.