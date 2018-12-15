A pawfect canine Christmas
Dogs gather in Dorset for Christmas party

Pampered pooches enjoyed a canine Christmas party in Dorset.

The dogs joined the celebrations at the Duchess of Cornwall pub in Poundbury where the guest of honour was, of course, Santa Paws.

The event, which included a photo shoot, stalls, agility games and a doggy lucky dip, was organised by Alison Williams who runs the Dorset Pug Grumble group.

