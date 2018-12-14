County Lines: "They're ruthless people"

Video

Drug gangs from large urban areas are using violence and intimidation to operate a practice called County Lines in smaller towns and rural areas.

The gangs establish a phone number that they can use to advertise and sell drugs, primarily heroin and crack cocaine.

Dorset Police has established a task-force to tackle the issue and BBC South has been following their operations, along with meeting some of the people whose lives have been destroyed by the drug gangs.

According to the latest statistics from The National Crime Agency there are currently more than 1,500 County Lines operating in England and Wales and the majority will involve the exploitation of multiple young or vulnerable people.

