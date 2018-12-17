Media player
Santas gather in Weymouth for annual Christmas pudding race
Hundreds of Santas have gathered on Weymouth beach for the annual 5km Chase the Pudding race.
The event, now in its 11th year, raises money for the Will Mackaness Trust which helps young people access watersports such as windsurfing as well as swimming lessons.
The trust was set up in memory of local teenager Will Mackaness, a keen windsurfer who died of a brain tumour aged 16.
His mother Pam Govier, who organised Sunday's race, said: "It's a fantastic event - I just love it. It's the real beginning of Christmas for me."
17 Dec 2018
