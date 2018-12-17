Video

An unexploded device found washed up on a Dorset beach has been blown up.

Footage from Swanage Coastguard shows the device, which was found at the Knoll end of Studland Beach, being blown up by a naval explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team from Portsmouth.

The device, which was found by dog walkers, had a warning on it in French not to touch it but to alert the coastguard or police.

The find led to the closure of a large section of the beach throughout Sunday.