Media player
Video
Bomb team detonates Studland Beach device
An unexploded device found washed up on a Dorset beach has been blown up.
Footage from Swanage Coastguard shows the device, which was found at the Knoll end of Studland Beach, being blown up by a naval explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team from Portsmouth.
The device, which was found by dog walkers, had a warning on it in French not to touch it but to alert the coastguard or police.
The find led to the closure of a large section of the beach throughout Sunday.
17 Dec 2018
