Harry Redknapp hands out jam roly polys

Harry Redknapp has handed out jam roly-poly puddings to homeless people in Bournemouth.

The former Tottenham, Portsmouth and West Ham manager regularly raved about the sponge pudding when he was on I'm a Celebrity....Get Me Out Of Here! and on his return he was sent "half a hundredweight" of his favourite desert.

Along with his wife Sandra and daughter-in-law Lucy, he visited the charity Hope for Food which runs regular soup kitchens for the homeless in Bournemouth.