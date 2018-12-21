Media player
Harry Redknapp hands out jam roly-polys to Bournemouth homeless
Harry Redknapp has handed out jam roly-poly puddings to homeless people in Bournemouth.
The former Tottenham, Portsmouth and West Ham manager regularly raved about the sponge pudding when he was on I'm a Celebrity....Get Me Out Of Here! and on his return he was sent "half a hundredweight" of his favourite desert.
Along with his wife Sandra and daughter-in-law Lucy, he visited the charity Hope for Food which runs regular soup kitchens for the homeless in Bournemouth.
21 Dec 2018
