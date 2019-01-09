Memorial bench for man killed by sea snake
A memorial bench has been unveiled for a Dorset man who died after being bitten by a sea snake in Australia.

Harry Evans, 23, from Poole, was bitten while working on a trawler off the coast of the Northern Territory on 4 October.

The bench, which has been paid for by his family and friends, has been placed outside his favourite pub in Studland.

