Memorial bench for Dorset man killed by sea snake in Australia
A memorial bench has been unveiled for a Dorset man who died after being bitten by a sea snake in Australia.
Harry Evans, 23, from Poole, was bitten while working on a trawler off the coast of the Northern Territory on 4 October.
The bench, which has been paid for by his family and friends, has been placed outside his favourite pub in Studland.
09 Jan 2019
