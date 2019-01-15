Video

A mobile shower service is allowing homeless people the opportunity to clean themselves.

The charity Hope for Food aims to provide basic essentials to those in need in the Bournemouth area.

As well as providing food and clothes they have also been running a mobile washing machine and have now added the shower van to their services.

The charity has been operating in the town since 2012 and parks the van in the car park of a local church once a week.

Video journalist: James Warwick