Dog unhurt after 100ft fall

Dog unhurt after 100ft Dorset cliffs fall
A dog is "lucky to be alive" after falling 100ft (30m) from coastal cliffs in Dorset, the RNLI has said.
Dinky, the male Staffordshire bull terrier, was out walking with its owners when it slipped its lead and fell over the edge, close to Old Harry Rocks at Swanage.
The pet fell into the sea but managed to climb onto some rocks before being rescued by RNLI volunteers.
Despite its dramatic plunge, the animal was unhurt and has since been reunited with its owners.
28 Jan 2019
