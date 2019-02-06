'It's natural and nature and love'
Video

Dorset witches of social media generation

Meet three witches who believe the social media era is transforming the way people view witchcraft.

Rowan Jasmin, Thea Jade and Stephen, all from Dorset, between them have more than 55,000 social media followers.

They are part of a growing trend of witches on Instagram.

The hashtag #witch has been used more than seven million times on the platform.

Video journalist: Emily Ford

  • 06 Feb 2019
