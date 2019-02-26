Surfers' plea to ban water bikes
Surfers fear someone could be killed unless something is done to stop powered watercraft from riding among people near the shore in Bournemouth.

Riders were filmed circling surfers and paddle boarders at the weekend, leading to calls for a specific area to be established for the watercraft.

Bournemouth Borough Council and Dorset Police said they were looking at ways to prevent a repeat of the incident.

