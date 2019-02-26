Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Surfers' plea to ban water scooters at Bournemouth Pier
Surfers fear someone could be killed unless something is done to stop powered watercraft from riding among people near the shore in Bournemouth.
Riders were filmed circling surfers and paddle boarders at the weekend, leading to calls for a specific area to be established for the watercraft.
Bournemouth Borough Council and Dorset Police said they were looking at ways to prevent a repeat of the incident.
-
26 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-47376727/surfers-plea-to-ban-water-scooters-at-bournemouth-pierRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window