'I kept my Tourette's from my boss"

Video

George Sutton from Dorchester was born with cerebral palsy, but two years ago woke up with Tourette's syndrome.

He has a job at Kingston Maurward Animal Park and Gardens, but was so worried about his tics upsetting customers, he kept his condition a secret from his boss.

He wants to educate people about the stigma surrounding Tourette's syndrome and show that those with it can live a normal life.

Video journalist: Kady Middleton