'I kept my Tourette's from my boss"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dorset man's quest for a 'normal life' with Tourette's
George Sutton from Dorchester was born with cerebral palsy, but two years ago woke up with Tourette's syndrome.
He has a job at Kingston Maurward Animal Park and Gardens, but was so worried about his tics upsetting customers, he kept his condition a secret from his boss.
He wants to educate people about the stigma surrounding Tourette's syndrome and show that those with it can live a normal life.
Video journalist: Kady Middleton
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-47502933/dorset-man-s-quest-for-a-normal-life-with-tourette-sRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window