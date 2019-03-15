Massive cliff collapse
Walkers narrowly avoid Dorset cliff collapse

About 1,000 tonnes of rock and debris fell at East Beach in West Bay, Dorset in a dramatic cliff collapse, but although people were walking by at the time, no-one was hurt by the rockfall.

  • 15 Mar 2019