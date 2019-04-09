'My baby was born totally white and silent'

Video

When Beth Kendall's son Wilder was born, he was immediately rushed to a special care unit after being starved of oxygen.

He suffered a type of brain injury, known as Hypoxic-Ischaemic Encephalopathy (HIE), a condition which affects one in every 1,000 babies when they are born.

Two years later and Wilder, who is from Poole in Dorset, is doing well, but not enough is known about his long-term prognosis.

Researchers at the Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton are fundraising so they can carry out additional work that will give parents a more detailed diagnosis.

Video producers: Sophia Seth and Thomas Stockting