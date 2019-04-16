Young farmer wins NZ sheep shearing title
A farmer from Dorset has won a prestigious sheep shearing title in New Zealand.

Henry Mayo became the first English winner at the New Zealand Shearing Championships since 1991.

The 20-year-old from Dorchester had been working on sheep farms on the South Island and wanted to test his skills before flying home.

He claimed the prize by shearing five sheep in 8m 15s.

  • 16 Apr 2019
