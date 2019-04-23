Gaining strength from every stroke

Video

A man who has had three strokes in the past 15 months says he hopes to inspire others to take up new physical challenges.

Paul Lambert from Poole in Dorset is currently training to take on the 1.4-mile pier-to-pier swim in Bournemouth.

Three strokes have left him with little use in his left arm and a weakened left leg and coordination problems, but says he is determined to get back to being as active as possible.

Video journalist: Kady Middleton