Illegal rave causes bank holiday disruption

About 1,500 people attend illegal rave in Dorset
Around 1,500 people caused bank holiday disruption after gathering for an illegal rave.
Dorset Police was called to the site near Corfe Castle in the early hours of Sunday where a rave was taking place across two fields.
The last revellers left on Monday afternoon.
Landowner Doug Ryder said: "The farmer is most distressed and upset - the field is covered with broken glass, human excrement and just detritus."
Residents and holidaymakers staying up to 10 miles (16km) away reported hearing loud music from the site.
23 Apr 2019
