'I love being a nurse because...'

On International Nurses Day, nurses have been talking about why they love their jobs.

The day is celebrated around the world every May 12 on the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.

Nurses from the Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospital, and Poole General Hospital told the BBC what motivates them.

Organised each year by the International Council of Nurses, the day celebrates the contribution that nurses make to societies around the world.

Video journalist: Kady Middleton