BBC's first woman newsreader dies

Video
Nan Winton: First woman to read BBC TV news dies
The first woman to read the news on BBC television has died at the age of 93.
Nancy Wigginton, who was better known as Nan Winton, became the first female TV newsreader at the corporation on 20 June 1960.
Winton was an experienced journalist who had worked on Panorama and Town and Around before she joined the television news reading team.
The retired television and radio broadcaster, who lived in Bridport, Dorset, died in hospital on 11 May.
Speaking in a BBC documentary about her career in 1997, Winton said she "didn't realise at the time what a revolutionary thing it was".
Journalist: Michael Race
21 May 2019
