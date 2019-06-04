A love letter and an illegal D-Day diary

Media player
Dorset solider's illegal D-Day diary revealed in new book
On June 6 1944, Gold Beach proved to be the most difficult landing ground for British troops on D-Day with up to 1,100 allied casualties.
Soldiers from the Hampshire, Dorsetshire and Devonshire regiments were given the job of taking the defences near the beach.
A new book has pieced together what happened to some of the individual soldiers in the first 24-hours after the D-Day landings.
It includes the story of a young private, Terry Parker, who kept an illegal diary detailing his involvement in the fighting.
04 Jun 2019
