'Ghost fishing gear' clear-up off Dorset to save sea life
Discarded fishing nets, line and rope, often decades old, are being recovered off Dorset to save sea life getting tangled in it.
A group of divers is working to remove the debris from the sea, around Portland Harbour and Lyme Bay.
They work with ocean clean-up charity Ghost Fishing UK and the Healthy Seas organisation.
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimate that each year 640,000 tonnes of fishing gear is left in oceans, killing and injuring marine life.
13 Jun 2019
