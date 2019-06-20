Video

Personal trainer Mesha Moinirad is helping others who have a stoma bag.

He was diagnosed with Crohn's, colitis and irritable bowel syndrome when he was at university, and spent four years on medication before having his large intestine removed.

Mesha, 28, from Weymouth, is known as "Mr Colitis Crohn's" online and uses social media to show what it's like living with a stoma. He also runs a gym where he offers one-on-one personal training to people with similar conditions.

He says he's now healthier and fitter than before he became ill.

Video journalist: Kady Middleton