Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Firefighters tackle Bridport industrial estate blaze
Two business premises have been destroyed in a fire on a trading estate in Dorset.
About 75 firefighters were called to the Dreadnought estate in Bridport at 04:21 BST, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Local residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed because of smoke from the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, the service said.
-
06 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-48893428/firefighters-tackle-bridport-industrial-estate-blazeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window