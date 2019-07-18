The tricks helping children with stress

Media player
School children using 'trick cards' to manage stress
These school children have plenty of tricks up their sleeve when it comes to learning how to handle stress, anxiety and disputes on the playground.
Pupils at Moordown St John's C of E School in Dorset are using a Trick Box to help look after their mental health.
The cards are being used in schools across the UK in the hope it will give children the tools they need to prepare for adult life.
18 Jul 2019
