Global Scouting opportunity of a lifetime

Charlie has spent two years preparing for one of the biggest moments of her life – attending the World Scout Jamboree taking place in America this month.

After seeing a post on Facebook of a design she painted as a picture on a thank you card, the organisers got in touch to ask if they could use her artwork as one of the logos for the event.

Charlie who is from Portland in Dorset will be meeting 45,000 other young scouts from around the world and representing the UK with the 74th Brownsea Scout Unit.

