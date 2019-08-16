Cookery class brings young asylum seekers together
Video

Bournemouth cookery class for young asylum seekers

A cookery class has been using food as a way to help young asylum seekers feel more settled in the community.

Students are encouraged to practise their English while learning how to prepare a meal.

The free workshops, run by the Friendly Food Club and Unity in Vision, take place once a week in Bournemouth and are paid for by the borough council.

Video journalists: Robyn Montague & Emily Ford

