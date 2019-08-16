Media player
Bournemouth cookery class for young asylum seekers
A cookery class has been using food as a way to help young asylum seekers feel more settled in the community.
Students are encouraged to practise their English while learning how to prepare a meal.
The free workshops, run by the Friendly Food Club and Unity in Vision, take place once a week in Bournemouth and are paid for by the borough council.
Video journalists: Robyn Montague & Emily Ford
16 Aug 2019
