Video

A cookery class has been using food as a way to help young asylum seekers feel more settled in the community.

The free workshops take place once a week in Bournemouth and are paid for by the borough council.

Students are encouraged to practise their English while learning how to prepare a meal.

The project is run by the Friendly Food Club charity and Unity in Vision, the groups are looking for additional funding and volunteers to help out during lessons.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.