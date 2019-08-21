Video

A woman has started a school uniform swap shop for parents to donate items that are no longer of use to their children.

Laura Mulley, from New Milton in Hampshire, came up with the idea after her own three children grew out of items that were otherwise in perfectly good condition.

Replacing school uniforms can be expensive, the Department of Education estimates it costs around £230 a year.

Research by the BBC found over 34,000 members of 100 groups on Facebook that have been set up to swap uniforms online but Laura has now decided to run also pop-up events for parents around Dorset.