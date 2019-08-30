Media player
Miss England contestant Samantha Bumford's stalker due for release
When an obsessed fan’s adoration of beauty queen Samantha Bumford became physical, she alerted police and he was given a restraining order and sent to prison.
Jonathan Deal, 39, from Bournemouth, was released earlier this year but breached the restraining order and was sent back to prison.
Next month he’s due to be released again and Miss Bumford says she is finding it difficult to come to terms with.
She's backing a petition calling for a register of known stalkers to be set up.
Journalist: Sophia Seth / Video Editor: Adam Paylor
30 Aug 2019
