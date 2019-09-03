Media player
Former Royal Marines help injured dogs with hydrotherapy
Two former dog handlers with the Royal Marines, both injured when their animals were killed in the line of duty, are helping man's best friend by using hydrotherapy.
James Hill and Scott Candlish, from Poole in Dorset, both left the forces after they were injured in separate attacks.
They found hydrotherapy helped with their own rehabilitation and now want to offer the same service for animals.
The pair have recently established a business in memory of their dogs, Max and Zero.
Video journalist: Kady Middleton
03 Sep 2019
