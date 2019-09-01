Firework helicopter lights up the skies
Helicopter fireworks at Bournemouth Air Festival

Thousands of visitors have been wowed by a helicopter firework display during an air festival.

Brendan O'Brien flew Otto the Helicopter over the annual event in Bournemouth.

Cameras in the cockpit and mounted on the helicopter captured the display.

Organisers say this years event attracted an estimated 812,000 people.

Producer: Pete Doherty

