Dorset chef says women could solve the curry crisis
A chef wants to encourage more women to work in the British Asian restaurant industry.
Sarah Ali Choudhury, who grew up in her family's Indian restaurant in Dorset, says she thinks women could be the answer to chef shortages.
According to the Office of National Statistics, less than one in five chef positions in the UK are held by women.
See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday September 16 at 19:30 GMT and on the BBC iPlayer here.
Video journalist: Abby Newbery
16 Sep 2019
