Hotel offers haven for cancer patients

Video

A hotel is offers relaxing getaways for patients with cancer.

The Grove in Bournemouth is run by a registered charity but, whilst there is a nurse always on site, it is not a hospice.

Guest like Belinda and David from Weymouth can also renew their wedding vows at the hotel.

The couple decided to have the ceremony to mark their 10th anniversary and do something special for David who has cancer.

Produced by Simon Marks