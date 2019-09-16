Video

Hundreds of people have taken part in a giant Hokey Cokey in Dorset.

It happened in Dorchester's High Street on Sunday while it was closed to traffic for the town's Heritage Open Day.

The knees-up was organised by one of the street's pubs - Tom Browns - after an idea by customer Matthew Parkes.

It first took place last year with about 150 people but it was thought more than 500 people joined in this year.

Main image courtesy of Dorsetbays Photography.