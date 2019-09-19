'I boxed through my pregnancy and won'

Video

Gemma Ruegg took up boxing on the advice of her family doctor after suffering mental health problems.

Now the 34-year-old from Bournemouth in Dorset is a two-weight champion after winning the regional welterweight title just 10 weeks after giving birth to her sixth child.

Gemma was an alcohol addict at the age of 16 and experienced depression and self-harm, but says that boxing turned her life around and has given her "something to be good at."

She also met her husband at the gym and trained throughout her pregnancy, returning to the ring three weeks after giving birth to Trixie.

Video journalist: Tom Hepworth

