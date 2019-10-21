Media player
Dorset grasstrack champion chases dad's record of wins
Josh Goodwin's Dad, Lester, died in a sidecar racing crash at the British Grasstrack Championships in 2007 when Josh was 13 years old.
He went on to be a successful racer in his own right and earlier this year he tried to beat his dad's six British titles, in his memory.
21 Oct 2019
