Video

Josh Goodwin's Dad, Lester, died in a sidecar racing crash at the British Grasstrack Championships in 2007 when Josh was 13 years old.

He went on to be a successful racer in his own right and earlier this year he tried to beat his dad's six British titles, in his memory.

